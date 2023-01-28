Picks, predictions for No. 10 Texas vs. No. 4 Tennessee on Saturday, January 28

This year’s Big 12-SEC Challenge will give us a big-time top 10 showdown on Saturday as the No. 10 Texas Longhorns pay a visit to the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers at 6 p.m. ET. The Rick Barnes Challenge will take place at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, TN, and will air on ESPN.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Texas vs. Tennessee odds

Spread: Tennessee -5.5

Over/Under: 133

Moneyline: Tennessee -230, Texas +195

Texas (17-3, 6-3 Big 12) enters this weekend in a three-way tie for first place in the Big 12 and is coming off an 89-75 pounding of Oklahoma State on Tuesday. The Cowboys established control of this contest early and never took its foot of the gas en route to another conference victory. Marcus Carr led the game with 21 points and five assists in the win.

Tennessee (17-3, 7-1 SEC) is cruising right along through SEC play and recently smashed Georgia in a 70-41 rout on Wednesday. The Volunteers limited the Bulldogs to just 13 combined points in the middle 20 portion of the contest, allowing for them to effectively walk to another home win. Zakai Zeigler had 11 points and seven assists in the victory.

The Pick: Texas +5.5

Texas will have a tall task trying to crack the nation’s top defense in adjusted efficiency but it’s no slouch on the defensive end of the floor either. As long as they can match the Volunteers in that regard and somewhat deflate the Knoxville crowd, the Longhorns should have a shot at keeping this close and covering on the road.