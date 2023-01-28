Picks, predictions for Florida vs. No. 5 Kansas State on Saturday, January 28

The Big 12-SEC Challenge rolls on Saturday with an evening showdown featuring the No. 5 Kansas State Wildcats hosting the Florida Gators at 6 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, KS, and will air on ESPN2.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Florida vs. Kansas State odds

Spread: Kansas State -4.5

Over/Under: 139

Moneyline: Kansas State -205, Florida +175

Florida (12-8, 5-3 SEC) is trending up having won five of its last six games in SEC play and last buried South Carolina in an 81-60 blowout win on Wednesday. The Gators never trailed in this one and were effective inside the arc by shooting 61.5% from two. Colin Castleton stepped up with 18 points and four blocks in the win.

Kansas State (17-3, 6-2 Big 12) is in a three-way tie for first place in the Big 12 but is coming off an 80-76 setback at the hands of Iowa State on Tuesday. The Wildcats fell behind early in the second half and simply couldn’t overcome a good shooting night by the Cyclones. Markquis Nowell led with 23 points and nine assists in the loss.

The Pick: Florida +4.5

Florida has been gaining momentum in recent weeks and that will come in handy when facing a tough Kansas State team on the road. The Gators are collectively a bigger and taller team than their Wildcats counterparts and that could play a major factor with the likes of Castleton contesting shots in the paint. UF is also a perfect 5-0 against the spread on the road this season and I’ll predict they make it 6-0 on Saturday.