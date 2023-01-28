Picks, predictions for Gonzaga vs. Portland on Saturday, January 28

The Gonzaga Bulldogs will travel to play the Portland Pilots on Saturday. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at Chiles Center.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Gonzaga vs. Portland odds

Spread: Gonzaga -11.5

Over/Under: 164

Moneyline: Gonzaga -690, Portland +470

Gonzaga (17-4, 6-1 WCC) is coming off a 99-90 victory over Pacific last Saturday. Senior forward Drew Timme scored a career-high 38 points (24 in the second half), taking full advantage of the man-to-man defense that the opponents were throwing at him. Timme should have no issues commanding the Bulldogs’ frontcourt once again, as he dominated the paint against Portland for 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting in their previous matchup.

Portland (11-12, 3-5 WCC) has won three of their last five games against conference opponents. They upended a solid San Francisco team earlier this month, followed by two wins against lesser rivals San Diego and Pepperdine. They were pummeled by Gonzaga and Loyola Marymount in that span, as well. So it appears that this is a team with a limited ceiling at the moment.

The Pick: Gonzaga -11

Gonzaga hasn’t lost consecutive conference matchups during the regular season since 2014. They avoided doing so last week against Pacific. After a 115-75 beatdown inflicted on Portland in their last meeting on Jan. 14, Gonzaga shouldn’t have trouble taking control of this one by the second half, piggybacking off of Timme’s elite scoring.