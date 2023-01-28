Picks, predictions for Kansas vs. Kentucky on Saturday, January 28

The No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks and Kentucky Wildcats will meet Saturday as the marquee matchup of the Big 12/SEC challenge this season. The contest will air at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN from Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. The Jayhawks enter this matchup on a three-game losing streak, while the Wildcats are winners of four straight.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Kansas vs. Kentucky odds

Spread: Kentucky -2.5

Over/Under: 140

Moneyline: Kentucky -140, Kansas +120

The Jayhawks have slowed down significantly ahead of this contest, while the Wildcats are starting to find their groove as they get healthy and gain some experience. Kansas will be relying on Gradey Dick and Jalen Wilson to counteract Oscar Tshiebwe, who is looking like the star he was projected to be at the beginning of the year. The big man is averaging 18.5 points and 16.8 rebounds per game during Kentucky’s winning run, highlighted by a 37-point, 24-rebound showing against Georgia.

The Pick: Kansas +2.5

It’s tempting to get caught up in the recent form for both teams but Kansas has played much tougher opposition. Kentucky still has the propensity to falter in big moments, while the Jayhawks have more overall experience in these types of games. It’ll be a close contest but back Kansas to get the job done in a tough road environment and potentially even come away with the outright win.