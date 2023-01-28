Picks, predictions for No. 15 Auburn vs. West Virginia on Saturday, January 28

This year’s Big 12-SEC Challenge will officially tip off on Saturday with a matchup featuring the No. 15 Auburn Tigers hitting the road to face the West Virginia Mountaineers at noon ET. The game will take place at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, WV, and will air on ESPN

Auburn vs. West Virginia odds

Spread: West Virginia -3.5

Over/Under: 142

Moneyline: West Virginia -165, Auburn +140

Auburn (16-4, 6-2 SEC) had its five-game winning streak snapped in a tough way on Wednesday, falling to Texas A&M in a 79-63 blowout. The back end of the first half was a disaster for the Tigers as they only scored seven points in the final 10 minutes of the period. That allowed for the Aggies to build a substantial lead and never look back for the rest of the evening. Johni Broome led with 16 points, seven rebounds, and seven blocks in the loss.

West Virginia (12-8, 2-6 Big 12) is starting to wake up in Big 12 play with two wins in its last three games. The Mountaineers last downed Texas Tech in a 76-61 blowout on Wednesday, a game where they took advantage of the Red Raiders’ foul problems and drained 28 of 35 free throw attempts. Joe Toussaint came off the bench to drop 22 points and six rebounds in the win.

The Pick: Under 142

These are two over-friendly ballclubs but Auburn makes its bones on the defensive end, ranking 15 in defensive adjusted efficiency per KenPom. The Tigers are going to want to take an energetic Mountaineers squad and their fans out of the game early and dictate the terms of this contest. Take the under as it will be a fight to 70 points.