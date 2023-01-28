Picks, predictions for No. 13 Xavier vs. Creighton on Saturday, January 28

The marquee matchup in the Big East on Saturday will feature the No. 13 Xavier Musketeers heading west to face the Creighton Bluejays at 12:15 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, NE, and will air on CBS.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Xavier vs. Creighton odds

Spread: Creighton -5

Over/Under: 157

Moneyline: Creighton -200, Xavier +170

Xavier (17-4, 9-1 Big East) maintained its spot at the top of the conference standings by edging UConn in an 82-79 victory on Wednesday. The Musketeers held a 15-point lead at halftime and managed to withstand a second half surge by the Huskies. Souley Boum buried two clutch free throws with two seconds left to extend their lead back out to three and effectively ice the game. Boum led with 21 points in the win.

Creighton (12-8, 6-3 Big East) put on an offensive exhibition on Wednesday, burying St. John’s in a 104-76 beatdown. The Bluejays scored exactly 52 points in both halves and shot 56.7% from the field throughout the evening. Baylor Scheierman stepped up with 17 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists in the big win.

The Pick: Over 157

This is a rematch from their previous encounter on January 11, a game where the Musketeers edged the Bluejays in a high-scoring 90-87 affair. These are two offenses ranked in the top 25 in adjusted efficiency and we can expect the points to fly yet again on Saturday. Take the over.