Have Stefanos Tsitsipas and Novak Djokovic played before? Who leads the series?

No. 3 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas and No. 4 seed Novak Djokovic are facing off in the Australian Open Final. We break down the competitive history between the two men.

By David Fucillo
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic (R) shakes hands with Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas after winning at the end of their men’s singles semi-final tennis match on day 6 of the ATP World Tour Masters 1000 - Paris Masters (Paris Bercy) - indoor tennis tournament at The AccorHotels Arena in Paris on November 5, 2022. Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images

The 2023 Australian Open wraps up on Sunday morning when No. 3 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas meets No. 4 seed Novak Djokovic on the hard court at Rod Laver Arena. The match gets underway at 3:30 a.m. ET and will air on ESPN with a replay airing at 9 a.m. on ESPN2.

Djokovic is competing for his 10th career Australian Open title and 22nd overall career Grand Slam title. Tsitsipas is competing in only his second career Grand Slam final.

These two have considerable history dating back to 2018. They’ve faced off 12 times ahead of Sunday’s final with Djokovic dominating the series. He leads 10-2 and has won nine straight between the two.

Djokovic and Tsitsipas have twice met in a Grand Slam, with both coming in the French Open. In 2020, they met in the semifinals with Djokovic the No. 1 seed and Tsitsipas the No. 5 seed. Djokovic won in five sets but was then beaten by Rafael Nadal in straight sets in the final. In 2021, they met in the final at Roland Garros. They had the same seeding as the year before and this time, Djokovic stormed back from a 2-0 deficit to win in five sets.

This will mark their eight meeting on a hard court and third on an outdoor hard court. Tsitsipas actually won their first two meetings on outdoor hard courts, beating Djokovic in the Round of 16 at the 2018 Canadian Open and in the quarterfinals at the 2019 Shanghai Masters.

Their most recent match was in the round-robin stage of the 2022 ATP Finals in November.

Djokovic comes into their fourth career match as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is -475 while Tsitsipas is +350.

