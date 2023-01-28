Is Joel Embiid playing for the 76ers on Saturday vs. the Nuggets?

The Philadelphia 76ers will get Saturday’s tripleheader on ABC started when they take on the Denver Nuggets in the early afternoon window. The big question will be whether 76ers big man Joel Embiid will suit up for a matchup against reigning two-time MVP Nikola Jokic. Here’s the latest on Embiid’s status for the contest.

Joel Embiid injury updates

Once again, the 76ers have listed Embiid as questionable for the contest with foot soreness. Embiid did play 35 minutes in the team’s last game and will be motivated to have a matchup with Jokic after losing out on the MVP award last year to him but ultimately the team will think of what’s best for Embiid in the long run. There’s a good chance this decision gets taken down to the wire.

If Embiid doesn’t play, the 76ers could go small to start out. Montrezl Harrell and Paul Reed would be set to get more minutes as well, although it’ll be best to wait for a lineup before making a decision in fantasy/DFS contests.