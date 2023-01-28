Is LeBron James playing for the Lakers on Saturday vs. the Celtics?

The Los Angeles Lakers will add another chapter in their rivalry with the Boston Celtics Saturday evening to conclude ABC’s tripleheader. The Lakers are 13th in the West standings but are just 2.5 games out of the sixth spot and have Anthony Davis back in the lineup. However, LeBron James is still dealing with an ankle injury. Here’s a look at his status for Saturday’s game.

LeBron James injury updates

James is officially listed as questionable with the ankle injury, which is an interesting designation considering he’s not on a back-to-back set. He’s usually not given this tag unless the Lakers have the back-to-back and James has played on some of those with this issue. Given the primetime slot and the opponent, it’s hard to see the King sitting this one out even if he has a tag.

If James does get ruled out, Davis and Russell Westbrook will be the players to target in fantasy/DFS lineups.