Is Ben Simmons playing for the Nets on Saturday vs. the Knicks?

The Brooklyn Nets have managed to tread water successfully with Kevin Durant still sidelined, but head into Saturday’s showdown against the New York Knicks hoping to snap a two-game losing skid. Ben Simmons left the team’s last contest with knee soreness. Here’s a look at his status for Saturday’s rivalry game.

Ben Simmons injury updates

Simmons is officially listed as questionable for this game. His knee injury has flared up from time to time this season, and this seems like a pain management issue rather than a bigger physical ailment. He played just 20 minutes in Brooklyn’s last game, and there’s a chance the team limits his minutes Saturday.

If Simmons is limited or doesn’t suit up, Brooklyn’s peripheral players like Nic Claxton, Joe Harris and Royce O’Neale will gain some value in fantasy/DFS lineups. Kyrie Irving remains the unquestioned top option in this offense with Durant sidelined.