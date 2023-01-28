 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Why is Luka Doncic not playing Saturday vs. the Jazz?

The Mavericks will be without Doncic for Saturday’s game vs. the Jazz. We break down the fantasy basketball and betting impact.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Dallas Mavericks v Phoenix Suns
Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks handles the ball during the first half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on January 26, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Mavericks defeated the Suns 99-95.


The Dallas Mavericks will be without point guard Luka Doncic for Saturday’s contest against the Utah Jazz. Doncic is dealing with an ankle injury which has been deemed as a day-to-day issue by the team. The guard suffered the injury Thursday against the Phoenix Suns and has already been ruled out for Saturday’s game. Here’s a look at how Doncic’s absence will impact the game.

Luka Doncic injury impact

Fantasy basketball

With Doncic out, the Mavericks will likely lean on Spencer Dinwiddie and Tim Hardaway Jr. offensively. Christian Wood is also out for Dallas, which means peripheral players like Reggie Bullock and Dorian Finney-Smith could have more value as DFS filler plays. Dinwiddie and Hardaway Jr. are the best fantasy options for Saturday’s game.

Betting

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Jazz are 7-point favorites and priced at -285 on the moneyline. The Mavericks have played five games without Doncic in the lineup excluding Thursday’s quick absence. They have lost all five games, and they’ve lost by seven or more points in four of those. Utah is good enough to comfortably push past Dallas with Doncic out, so backing the Jazz is the move here.

