Nikola Jokic, LeBron James, Luka Doncic headline NBA injury report for Saturday, January 28

We take a look at the NBA injury report for Saturday, January 28 and break down all the latest news for fantasy basketball.

By Chinmay Vaidya
LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on January 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
There are 11 games on Saturday’s NBA slate, anchored by a tripleheader on ABC. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: January 28

Denver Nuggets vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Bruce Brown (knee) - questionable
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (wrist) - probable
Nikola Jokic (hamstring) - probable
Michael Porter Jr. (personal) - questionable
Jamal Murray (hip) - questionable

The Nuggets have a lot of players on this report, and all are key guys in the rotation. The statuses for Porter Jr. and Murray carry the most importance. Aaron Gordon and Bones Hyland stand to benefit in the event those guys are ruled out.

Joel Embiid (foot) - questionable

Embiid should suit up in this matchup against Jokic, but we’ll see if the Sixers play this cautiously. Montrezl Harrell and Paul Reed could see more playing time if Embiid is out.

New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets

Ben Simmons (knee) - questionable
T.J. Warren (shin) - doubtful

Brooklyn’s role players like Nic Claxton, Joe Harris and Royce O’Neale gain some value if Simmons is ruled out. Kyrie Irving remains the top offensive option for the Nets.

Houston Rockets vs. Detroit Pistons

Jalen Green (calf) - OUT
Kevin Porter Jr. (foot) - OUT

Eric Gordon should see more shots with Green and Porter Jr. both out. Jabari Smith is also in line for additional offensive touches here.

Chicago Bulls vs. Orlando Magic

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Atlanta Hawks

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Sacramento Kings vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Rudy Gobert (groin) - TBD

Gobert started Friday’s game, so we’ll see how he’s handled on the second night of a back-to-back. If Gobert sits, Domantas Sabonis could have a big day for the Kings.

Washington Wizards vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) - doubtful

With Porzingis likely out, Daniel Gafford and Kyle Kuzma gain some value as DFS filler plays.

Phoenix Suns vs. San Antonio Spurs

Jeremy Sochan (knee) - questionable
Josh Richardson (knee) - questionable

Keldon Johnson is San Antonio’s top fantasy/DFS play. Sochan and Richardson both have some value if they’re able to suit up, but the backup options here don’t offer much value for fantasy players.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics

Anthony Davis (foot) - probable
LeBron James (ankle) - questionable

If James doesn’t play, Davis will take on a bigger role in this offense. Russell Westbrook will also see more usage as the primary ball handler.

Marcus Smart (ankle) - OUT

Derrick White and Malcolm Brogdon will be the top guards in Boston’s rotation with Smart out. Brogdon offers more value as a passer and rebounder for those considering a Celtics guard in DFS lineups.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz

Luka Doncic (ankle) - OUT

Doncic has a “mild sprain” per the team and is considered day-to-day. With him out, Spencer Dinwiddie and Tim Hardaway Jr. will be the primary offensive options for Dallas.

Toronto Raptors vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Jusuf Nurkic (calf) - questionable
Josh Hart (hamstring) - questionable

If Hart is out, Keon Johnson and Shaedon Sharpe should see more minutes. If Nurkic is ruled out, Jerami Grant will gain some value as a rebounder.

