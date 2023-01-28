Nikola Jokic, LeBron James, Luka Doncic headline NBA injury report for Saturday, January 28

There are 11 games on Saturday’s NBA slate, anchored by a tripleheader on ABC. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: January 28

Bruce Brown (knee) - questionable

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (wrist) - probable

Nikola Jokic (hamstring) - probable

Michael Porter Jr. (personal) - questionable

Jamal Murray (hip) - questionable

The Nuggets have a lot of players on this report, and all are key guys in the rotation. The statuses for Porter Jr. and Murray carry the most importance. Aaron Gordon and Bones Hyland stand to benefit in the event those guys are ruled out.

Joel Embiid (foot) - questionable

Embiid should suit up in this matchup against Jokic, but we’ll see if the Sixers play this cautiously. Montrezl Harrell and Paul Reed could see more playing time if Embiid is out.

Ben Simmons (knee) - questionable

T.J. Warren (shin) - doubtful

Brooklyn’s role players like Nic Claxton, Joe Harris and Royce O’Neale gain some value if Simmons is ruled out. Kyrie Irving remains the top offensive option for the Nets.

Jalen Green (calf) - OUT

Kevin Porter Jr. (foot) - OUT

Eric Gordon should see more shots with Green and Porter Jr. both out. Jabari Smith is also in line for additional offensive touches here.

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Rudy Gobert (groin) - TBD

Gobert started Friday’s game, so we’ll see how he’s handled on the second night of a back-to-back. If Gobert sits, Domantas Sabonis could have a big day for the Kings.

Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) - doubtful

With Porzingis likely out, Daniel Gafford and Kyle Kuzma gain some value as DFS filler plays.

Jeremy Sochan (knee) - questionable

Josh Richardson (knee) - questionable

Keldon Johnson is San Antonio’s top fantasy/DFS play. Sochan and Richardson both have some value if they’re able to suit up, but the backup options here don’t offer much value for fantasy players.

Anthony Davis (foot) - probable

LeBron James (ankle) - questionable

If James doesn’t play, Davis will take on a bigger role in this offense. Russell Westbrook will also see more usage as the primary ball handler.

Marcus Smart (ankle) - OUT

Derrick White and Malcolm Brogdon will be the top guards in Boston’s rotation with Smart out. Brogdon offers more value as a passer and rebounder for those considering a Celtics guard in DFS lineups.

Luka Doncic (ankle) - OUT

Doncic has a “mild sprain” per the team and is considered day-to-day. With him out, Spencer Dinwiddie and Tim Hardaway Jr. will be the primary offensive options for Dallas.

Jusuf Nurkic (calf) - questionable

Josh Hart (hamstring) - questionable

If Hart is out, Keon Johnson and Shaedon Sharpe should see more minutes. If Nurkic is ruled out, Jerami Grant will gain some value as a rebounder.