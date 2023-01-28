Miami Marathon 2023: Start time, course map, live stream, how to watch

The 2023 Miami Marathon will be held on Sunday, January 29. There will be a full marathon, half marathon and a tropical 5k included in the events. The marathon can be used as a Boston Marathon qualifier.

Start time

They will utilize corrals for the runners to help with race flow. The first corrals will be able to start at 6 a.m. ET, releasing every 15 minutes, with the final runners getting started no later than 7 am ET.

How to watch

There may be some local news coverage of the event, but it seems the best way to follow along with this race is to support runners in person and catch the action live.

The course is relatively flat despite several bridges being included along the track. They are said to have a slight incline, so aren’t as concerning for runners as they could be. The course will begin at the FTX Arena and will finish at Bayfront Park. The route is just a single loop that will have runners finishing a few blocks from where they started.

Weather via AccuWeather

The weather for Sunday’s race will get worse as the day goes on. The description reads, “breezy; a shower in the p.m.” The high is expected to be 80, with a low of 74. There is a 55% chance of rain throughout the day. The wind will be blowing at 15 mph with gusts up to 27 mph.

There is prize money eligible for those competing in the elite division. The top male and female finishers will take home $4,500, with second place taking $2,000 and third $1,000.

Who won the last race?

Jackson Limo took the win in 2021 with a time of 2:21:14. He was followed by Birhanu Dare Kemal (2:24:26) and Jordan Tropf (2:26:11).

The top female finisher was Martha Akeno (2:29:00). Palmenia Raquel Agudelo Berrio came in second in 2:42:30, with Nina Zarina finishing in 2:51:50 in third place.