Injury status for Wisconsin G Max Klesmit vs. Illinois on Saturday

Wisconsin Badgers junior guard Max Klesmit took an elbow to the face against Penn State on January 17. He missed the Badgers’ following two games against Northwestern and Maryland after getting stitches in his lip and cheek.

Wisconsin will host the Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday, January 28 at 3 p.m. ET. Here’s the latest on Klesmit.

Max Klesmit injury update

Update — Klesmit is active for Saturday’s game vs. the Illini. He is expected to play.

Klesmit is expected to return to play against Illinois after missing two games. The guard is a major piece of the Badgers’ defense and averages 6.8 points per game. He had 11 points, four rebounds, and an assist the last time Wisconsin and Illinois faced off. The Illini won the matchup 79-69.

The Badgers beat Penn State without Klesmit, but fell to Northwestern and Maryland on the road. The Illini are 2-point road favorites heading into the matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Badgers are just 4-5 in conference play.