Texas Tech injury report for Saturday’s game vs. LSU

The Texas Tech Red Raiders will be missing several players as they take on the LSU Tigers on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. ET. Fardaws Aimaq and Pop Isaacs are both on the injury report.

Texas Tech injury report vs. LSU

Isaacs suffered an ankle injury in the second half of Red Raiders’ loss to West Virginia on Wednesday. He is listed as out for Saturday’s matchup against LSU as he recovers from the injury. He has averaged 11.6 points per game this season.

Aimaq recently returned to the court after a months-long recovery from a foot injury. He missed the latest game against West Virginia with a bruise on his foot. In the three games that he has played so far this season, Aimaq is averaging 10.0 points and 6.7 rebounds.

The Red Raiders are 2.5-point road favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.