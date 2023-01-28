Clemson basketball injury report for Saturday’s game vs. Florida State

Update: Chase Hunter is expected to play on Saturday. Hunter has missed three games for the Tigers with a foot injury.

Big news for Clemson: Expecting starting PG Chase Hunter to play and start today for the Tigers against Florida State https://t.co/ZdveuZHkyR pic.twitter.com/NgVA05gTiY — Matt Connolly (@MattOnClemson) January 28, 2023

The No. 24 Clemson Tigers take on the Florida State Seminoles at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. Let’s take a look at the Tigers’ injury report ahead of the game.

Clemson injury report

Senior guard Alex Hemenway and junior guard Chase Hunter have both missed time with foot injuries — Hemenway hasn’t played since December, and Hunter has missed the last three games.

Senior guard Brevin Galloway underwent emergency surgery this week and is expected to miss time. The Tigers may be severely short-handed as they head to Tallahassee, although Hunter has a chance of returning to the court against FSU if he is able to go through warm-ups.

Hunter’s return will add back a guard who has averaged 14 points per game and leads the team in assists with 4.3 per night. Galloway’s absence will be felt, as he is averaging in the double digits, as well. Despite the injuries plaguing their lineup, the Tigers are two-point road favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.