Rhea Ripley wins 2023 women’s Royal Rumble match

Rhea Ripley went wire-to-wire at the 2023 Royal Rumble and is heading to Wrestlemania.

Ripley won the 2023 won the women’s Royal Rumble match on Saturday, officially earning himself a world championship opportunity at Wrestlemania 39 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA, this April. She entered the match at No. 1 and survived all 29 superstars that came after her to win the match. She becomes the fourth individual in WWE history to win the Royal Rumble from the No. 1 spot and the first women to do so.

#RoyalRumble just became RHEA RUMBLE!@RheaRipley_WWE has won the Women's Royal Rumble Match from the number 1️⃣ spot and now ... MAMI IS GOING TO #WRESTLEMANIA!!! pic.twitter.com/5zWrk4QwKN — WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2023

Ripley was identified as a favorite to win the women’s rumble heading into Saturday but that appeared to be dicey with her entering as the top spot. Nevertheless, she gutted it out for the entire hour, at one point suffering a bloody nose. The final three came down to her, Liv Morgan (who entered at No. 2), and Asuka, who may have delivered one of the greatest ending sequences in Royal Rumble history. Ripley ended up using her legs to eliminate Morgan, officially winning the match.

Ripley has now punched her ticket to Wrestlemania where she will presumably face Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. Both of these superstars have been positioned as pillars of the women’s division for the future and have yet to face each other one-on-one. We may finally get that match at SoFi Stadium.