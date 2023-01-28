When is the next WWE pay-per-view after the 2023 Royal Rumble?

WWE is heading to the Lonestar State this evening for the 2023 Royal Rumble coming live from from the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. While the rumble is always one of the more anticipated shows on the entire calendar, it’s not too early to look at the next pay-per-view.

WWE’s next pay-per-view will be Elimination Chamber, coming live from the Bell Centre in Montreal, QC, on February 18. This will mark the final main roster ppv for the WWE before Wrestlemania 39 in April.

Elimination Chamber has been a February staple on the WWE’s pay-per-view calendar since 2010 and is usually the last ppv stop on the “Road to Wrestlemania” later in the spring. The main draw of the show is the namesake “Elimination Chamber” matches that take place in a giant steel cage that encompasses the ring. Six superstars are involved in the match with two starting in the ring while the other four wait in chamber pods. After a five-minute interval, one person from the pods will officially enter the match and the process repeats until all six competitors have officially entered the match. Eliminations occur when a competitor is pinned or submits and ends when there’s one superstar left standing.

Recent years suggests that there will be one men and one women’s Elimination Chamber match, with one being for a world title and one determining a possible No. 1 contender for a world title at Wrestlemania. We usually get a concrete direction for ‘Mania coming out of the EC, so it’s an important show to pay attention to.