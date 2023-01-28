What Alabama and Iowa State losses mean for March Madness seeding

Saturday’s Big 12-SEC Challenge has already brought us a few results that will have an impact on both the polls and potential March Madness seeding down the road.

The most shocking result of the day was the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide going into Norman, OK, and getting their doors blown off in a 93-69 rout at the hands of the Oklahoma Sooners. OU absolutely jumped all over the SEC leaders in this one, putting up 50 points in the first half alone and continuing its onslaught well into the second half. The Crimson Tide struggled shooting from the floor and this performance was a surprise considering they entered the game as a six-point road favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Alabama entered Saturday’s game as a consensus No. 1 seed for the NCAA Tournament in the eyes of bracketologists. While I don’t anticipate the Tide completely falling out of that tier next week, a blowout loss like that is a major ding against their resume. No. 1 seeds are allowed to stumble from time to time in the regular season, but they can’t have too many results like that.

The No. 12 Iowa State Cyclones also walked into a trap on Saturday, falling on the road to the Missouri Tigers in a 78-61 blowout loss. The Cyclones fell into a hole early and couldn’t quite get back into the matchup as they were ran off the floor by their neighbors to the south in Columbia, MO. ISU has a tough road ahead, but that also means its got plenty of chances to bolster their resume ahead and grab one of the top seeds of March Madness. Iowa State still has games against Kansas, Kansas State, Texas, Baylor and TCU left. Those games will either erase this loss or further damage Iowa State’s profile.

As for victors in these games, Oklahoma was a team that was squarely on the bubble after a poor start in Big 12 play. Taking down the No. 2 team in the country is a bonafide resume boost that it can build upon with a few more upsets in Big 12 play. As for Missouri, the Tigers now have three wins over ranked teams and have a quality result over Arkansas as well. Mizzou has yet to get a signature road win, which will be the only thing missing from a potential NCAA tournament resume.