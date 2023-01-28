Candace Parker announces she is signing with Las Vegas Aces

Veteran free agent forward Candace Parker announced on her Instagram that she is signing with the Las Vegas Aces, per Chris Haynes. She joins A’Ja Wilson in what is now one of the best frontcourts in the entire WNBA.

Parker has been in the WNBA for 14 years. She was drafted with the first overall pick in the 2008 WNBA Draft out of Tennessee. Parker spent the first 12 years of her career with the Los Angeles Sparks, winning the WNBA Championship in 2016. She then signed in free agency and returned home to the Chicago Sky on a two-year deal, and they won the 2021 WNBA Championship.

Parker’s award history is impressive. She started off strong earning Rookie of the Year honors in 2008. Along with her two championships, she was named the WNBA Finals MVP in 2016. She won the overall MVP Award in both the 2008 and 2013 seasons. Parker is a 7x WNBA All-Star and has also been named to the All-WNBA First Team seven different times.

The 2022 season saw Parker play in 32 games. She averaged 13.2 points, 8.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. Parker is the perfect complement to Wilson down low. Both women are stellar scorers and can dominate the glass. While Parker will be heading into year 15, Wilson will be playing in her sixth career season, allowing Parker to likely elevate the gameplay of the younger forward. Las Vegas will remain the team to beat.