What TCU’s loss to Mississippi State means for March Madness seeding

Saturday’s Big 12-SEC Challenge has already brought us a few upsets and we got another one with the Mississippi State Bulldogs ending a five-game losing streak when taking down the No. 11 TCU Horned Frogs 81-74 in overtime.

TCU fell behind early in the first half and took a blow when star guard Mike Miles hyperextended his right knee. The junior would not return for the rest of the afternoon. The Horned Frogs managed to storm back and make the game a dogfight in the second half as an Emanuel Miller layup with 26 seconds left tied the game at 66 and sent it into OT. After scoring the initial bucket in the extra period however, the home team stormed out on an 8-0 run and sent the visitors back to Fort Worth, TX, with an ‘L’.

At the moment, there’s still plenty of season left and TCU could still realistically grab a higher seed in the NCAA Tournament if it finishes Big 12 play strong. However, a loss to a bubble team like Mississippi State could ultimately be held against the Horned Frogs when in consideration for one of the top seeds.