Logan Paul returns as surprise entrant in 2023 Royal Rumble

If you thought Logan Paul would be off WWE television for a while, you were mistaken.

The social media influencer and action sports aficionado officially returned at the 2023 Royal Rumble, showing up as a surprise entrant in the men’s rumble match. He appeared as the No. 29 entrant and delivered an impressive performance.

Paul last appeared on WWE television in November, where he battled Roman Reigns for the undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event. The world renowned Youtube star held his own in a fast-paced match against the company’s top guy, ultimately falling short of capturing the belts. He suffered an knee injury during the match and it was initially feared to be a torn ACL. It was later to be an MCL/meniscus injury, explaining how he was able to return in just under three months.

The question now turns to what his plans are for Wrestlemania at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA, this April. He eliminated Seth Rollins near the end of the match and that could be a potential direction for the big show.