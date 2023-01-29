How to watch Wrexham soccer via live stream for FA Cup fourth round vs. Sheffield United

Wrexham AFC, the subject of Hulu’s “Welcome to Wrexham” series, will face off against EFL Championship side Sheffield United in the fourth round of the FA Cup this weekend. Kickoff is set for 11:30 a.m. ET at Racecourse Ground as Wrexham will look to advance past the fourth round for the first time since the 1996-97 season.

Wrexham AFC vs. Sheffield United

Date: Sunday, January 29

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: None

Livestream: Wrexham website, ESPN+

Wrexham will be coming into this match nearly fully healthy aside from midfielder Jordan Davies, who has been sidelined with a knee injury since late November. They were able to sneak past Coventry City in the third round earlier in January, thanks to goals from Sam Dalby, Elliot Lee, Thomas O’Connor, and “Super” Paul Mullin with the match winner in the 58th minute.

Sheffield United come in with a slew of players on their injury report including George Baldock (muscle injury), Rhian Brewster (hamstring), and Rhys Norrington-Davies (hamstring). The Blades have won the FA Cup four times, with their last win coming in 1925 as they haven’t been able to advance past the semifinals since then. Their last FA Cup fixture ended in a 2-0 win over fellow EFL Championship side Millwall, with goals coming from Daniel Jebbison and Jayden Bogle.