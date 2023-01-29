Paris Saint-Germain vs. Reims: Picks, predictions, how to watch Ligue 1 match

Paris Saint-Germain will square off against Reims on Sunday afternoon in Matchday 20 action as they look to bounce back after a 1-0 loss to Rennes in Matchday 19. Reims is coming off a scoreless draw against Nice and will look for a positive result against the league leaders. With kickoff set for 2:45 p.m. ET at Parc des Princes, you can catch all the action on beIN SPORTS.

Let’s take a closer look at Sunday’s match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Paris Saint-Germain v. Reims

Date: Sunday, January 29

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: beIN SPORTS

Live stream: Fanatiz, fuboTV

Odds, picks & predictions

PSG: -425

Draw: +600

Reims: +950

Moneyline pick: PSG -425

PSG are the favorites here for a reason as they’ve been dominating Ligue 1 yet again this season. After suffering just their second defeat of the season with a 1-0 loss to Rennes, they’ll look to bounce back and secure a positive result against 11th place Reims. PSG come off a comprehensive 7-0 rout of sixth-tier team US Pays de Cassel in the Coupe de France round of 32 earlier in the week. Kylian Mbappe scored a staggering five goals while Neymar and Carlos Soler each added one to the tally.

Reims also secured a win in their Coupe de France matchup, cruising to a comfortable 3-0 win over fourth-tier side Les Herbiers thanks to goals from Folarin Balogun, Alexis Flips, and Martin Adeline. Reims haven’t been able to log a win over PSG since 2019 when they stole a 2-0 victory in league play. That match was the second win in a row for Reims, after they saw a 3-1 upset over PSG in May of the same year.

With just Marco Verratti (muscle injury) missing for PSG, they’ll be nearly full strength and should be able to win this contest handily. Back the home side to get all three points.