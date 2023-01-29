Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad: Picks, predictions, how to watch La Liga match

Two teams near the top of the table will go head-to-head as second place Real Madrid play host to third-place Real Sociedad. Both teams come in with a slew of injuries that could play a role in the result, but Sociedad will look to keep their six-match unbeaten streak alive as they haven’t lost in La Liga play since October 30. Kickoff is set for Sunday at 3 p.m. ET with a livestream available on ESPN+.

Real Madrid v. Real Sociedad

Date: Sunday, January 29

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: None

Live stream: ESPN+

Odds, picks & predictions

Real Madrid: -145

Draw: +275

Real Sociedad: +370

Moneyline pick: Draw +275

Real Madrid historically have the upper hand against Sociedad, boasting a 18-3-4 record through their last 25 matches. However, Sociedad are having a banner season as they sit in third place, just three points behind Madrid. The White and Blues haven’t finished higher than fourth place in La Liga since they were last promoted ahead of the 2010-11 season, and even then it only happened once a full 10 years ago as they finished one point ahead of Valencia in the 2012-13 season.

Real Madrid are coming off a 2-0 win over Athletic Club last weekend, but they dropped their previous La Liga match in a 2-1 loss to Villarreal on January 7. They’ve played a few non-league matches that included a 3-1 loss to Barcelona in the Super Cup, and a 3-2 win over Villarreal in Copa del Rey play. Now, they’ll face a tough test against Real Sociedad.

It doesn’t help that they’ll be missing some key players in Lucas Vazquez (ankle), Eden Hazard (ankle), David Alaba (leg), Daniel Carvajal (muscle injury), and Aurelien Tchouameni (leg). Sociedad will be missing plenty of players as well. Mikel Merino (muscle injury), Mohamed-Ali Cho (discomfort), Ander Guevara (thigh), and Andoni Gorosabel (ankle) are all out.

I wouldn’t be shocked if this one ended up in a draw, given Real Madrid’s rocky recent form and Real Sociedad’s unbeaten streak in league play. Madrid will have the advantage of hosting at Santiago Bernabeu and will still have plenty of firepower on the field including Karim Benzema, Vinicius Jr., and Marco Asensio, but don’t sleep on Sociedad who will be keen to squeak out a positive result against Los Blancos.