How to handle Travis Kelce’s injury in the 2023 AFC Championship Game

Game day update: Kelce is expected to play against the Bengals. Sure, there was concern about Kelce picking up the injury late into the practice week. Even so, you know that if there is any chance that he can play in this game, he will.

Chiefs’ TE Travis Kelce, who is listed as questionable for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game after experiencing back spasms during practice last week, is expected to play vs. the Bengals, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 29, 2023

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce made a surprise appearance on the official injury report ahead of the AFC Championship game this week. Kelce is listed as questionable with a back issue. What’s odd about this situation, and a bit concerning is that Kelce was able to practice in full all week. He wasn’t identified as having an injury until Friday, after practicing that day.

It seems highly unlikely that Kelce would miss this game, especially since he was at least able to practice all week. So this could be a precautionary move, or it could be some injury report gamesmanship by Andy Reid. Either way, you’ll want to monitor the news closely throughout the weekend to confirm Kelce’s status.

The Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals play at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Fantasy impact: Travis Kelce (back)

Kelce played a big part in Kansas City’s win over Jacksonville last week in the Divisional round. He caught 14 passes on 17 targets for 98 yards and two touchdowns. During the regular season, he scored a career-high 12 times, while rolling up 1,338 receiving yards, the second-highest regular season total of his career.

If for some reason Kelce can’t go this weekend, Noah Gray would step into his place. However, from a fantasy perspective,