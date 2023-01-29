Announcers, viewing options for 49ers vs. Eagles in NFC Championship

The San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles are each a win away from reaching the Super Bowl as they get set to play on Sunday, Jan. 29th at 3:00 p.m. ET from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The game will air on FOX with Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play) and Greg Olsen (analyst) on the call along with reporters Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi, and Mike Pereira is the rules analyst.

The 49ers held on to beat the Dallas Cowboys 19-12 in the divisional round after pulling away from the Seattle Seahawks 41-23 during Wild Card weekend. San Francisco will play its first road game since New Year’s Day as the 49ers enter their third NFC Championship Game over the last four seasons.

The Eagles dominated the New York Giants 38-7 last week after getting a bye to the divisional round as they claimed the top seed in the NFC with a 14-3 regular season record. This will be Philadelphia’s fourth consecutive home game, and the Eagles haven’t hit the road since Christmas Eve. The Eagles last played in the conference title game in 2017 and went on to win the Super Bowl that season.

Philadelphia is a 2.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with the over/under set at 45.5.