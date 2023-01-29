Announcers and viewing options for Bengals vs. Chiefs in AFC Championship game

We have an AFC Championship Game rematch as the Kansas City Chiefs will once again host the Cincinnati Bengals. Kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium is at 6:30 p.m. ET as one team will fill the final vacancy in Super Bowl LVII. The game will air on CBS with Jim Nantz (play-by-play) and Tony Romo (analyst) on the call. Tracy Wolfson and Jay Feely will be in-game reporters, and Gene Steratore will lend his insight as the team’s rules analyst.

The Bengals had the most impressive showing of any team in the Divisional Round, thumping the 5.5-point favorite Buffalo Bills, 27-10, on the road. Unlike basically every other team in football, Cincinnati is unafraid of the Chiefs. A win on Sunday would be their fourth over Kansas City in the last 13 months.

The Chiefs outlasted the Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-20, in the Divisional Round but Patrick Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain in the win. While the team insists he is good to go on Sunday, it remains to be seen how mobile he will be if he is forced outside the pocket. A Kansas City win would land them in their third Super Bowl in five years.

Kansas City is a 1.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with the point total set at 48. That makes K.C. a -115 moneyline favorite with Cincinnati a slight moneyline underdog at -105.