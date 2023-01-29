The San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles have been the toast of the NFC for months, and finally, we get to see the win-or-go-home matchup that will send one of them to Super Bowl LVII. Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia is set for 3:00 p.m. ET and airs on FOX.

49ers vs. Eagles live stream

Date: Sunday, January 29

Start time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: FOX Sports App

The 49ers have not lost a game since Oct. 23 and are firing on all cylinders. With two of the game’s most dynamic weapons, Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel, the team has been able to weather the storm of losing two quarterbacks for the season. While Brock Purdy’s inexperience could still prove to be their downfall, 2022’s Mr. Irrelevant has shown few signs of trouble as he finds himself one win from a start in Super Bowl LVII.

The Eagles, on the other hand, have a man under center who is likely to win the MVP award. Jalen Hurts put most worries about his sprained shoulder to bed in a 38-7 shellacking of the New York Giants. Philly’s offense has been one of the NFL’s best units all season and its defense is elite as well. They were the NFL’s No. 2 scoring offense and No. 6 scoring defense. For its part, San Francisco ranks No. 4 and No. 1 in those departments, respectively.

It truly feels as if we got the NFC’s best two teams in this matchup, so the winner will have proven more than deserving of their spot in Super Bowl LVII, and a shot at the Lombardi Trophy.