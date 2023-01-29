How to watch Bengals vs. Chiefs in AFC Championship via live stream

The Cincinnati Bengals look to defend their 2022 AFC crown by once again defeating the Kansas City Chiefs on their home turf en route to the Super Bowl. Kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium is set for 6:30 p.m. ET, and the game airs on CBS.

Bengals vs. Chiefs live stream

Date: Sunday, January 29

Start time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount+ App

The Bengals are the one team in the NFL that has the Chiefs’ number. Cincinnati is 3-0 head-to-head against the Chiefs in the last 13 months, including last year’s AFC Championship Game and this year’s Week 13 thriller, which Cincinnati won, 27-24. Can the Bengals do it again? They’ve won eight straight games and schemed around missing three starting offensive linemen to thump the Buffalo Bills on the road, 27-10, in the Divisional Round. No matter the outcome Sunday, one thing is certain: the Bengals are a confident bunch.

Kansas City, meanwhile, is dealing with the high ankle sprain of star QB Patrick Mahomes. He suffered the injury early in the Divisional Round against the Jacksonville Jaguars but eventually re-entered the game. He has said he will play on Sunday, but it remains to be seen how limited his mobility might be. A win on Sunday, especially if it is followed by a Super Bowl win two weeks later, would be legacy-defining for this generation’s GOAT.