Betting the over/under for 49ers-Eagles in the NFC Championship game

San Francisco 49ers will hit the road for an NFC Championship Game matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. San Francisco is in the conference title game for the third time in the last four seasons, while Philadelphia was last in this spot in 2017 when it went on to win the Super Bowl. The game will kick off at 3:00 p.m. ET and air on FOX.

The Eagles are listed as 2.5-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with -145 moneyline odds, making the 49ers +125 underdogs. The over/under is set at 45.5.

Over/under pick: Under 45.5

These teams are very good on both sides of the ball as they’re ranked inside the top six in yards per play offensively and defensively, so you won’t find a ton of advantages in those categories. Both franchises keep the ball on the ground on more than 48% of snaps, and that could be even higher in this matchup with the 49ers continuing with a rookie quarterback, while Jalen Hurts’ shoulder is still not 100%. If the ground game gets going, that will limit possessions and keep this total under the number.