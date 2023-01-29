Betting the over/under for Bengals-Chiefs in the AFC Championship game

The AFC Championship Game will feature a rematch of last year’s battle with the Cincinnati Bengals facing the Kansas City Chiefs. The quarterback duel between Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow has seemingly become an annual occurrence in the month of January, but can we expect another high-scoring shootout between two talented offenses?

The point total is set at 47.5 over at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Over/under pick: Bengals vs. Chiefs

Both of these teams are riding respective streaks of the point total finishing under, with Cincinnati on a one-game streak and Kansas City on a two-game streak. Seven of the Chiefs’ home games this year have finished under, while six of the Bengals’ 10 road games have finished with the same result. But does the track record look similar when these two teams face each other, in particular?

Last year’s AFC Championship game was a thriller that resulted in a combined total of 65 points. When these two teams met back in Week 13 the 51-point total was just two points shy, despite the close final score. While these two offenses are in the top 10 in scoring this season, the playoff atmosphere is a different animal, and that added factor of Patrick Mahomes’ injury could force Kansas City to alter their game plan. If they opt to lean heavily on the run game, can the Chiefs effectively score at the rate they have all year long?

At the end of the day, there is too much talent on display for both teams to envision a low-scoring game. Andy Reid and Zac Taylor have proven capable of drawing up an offensive game plan that adapts to their opponents, and if Joe Burrow looks as comfortable as he’s been over the last few weeks, then Mahomes will be up to the task of matching him, ankle sprain or not. After their last contest was relatively close, look for this game to be a high-scoring clinic that is reminiscent of last year’s title game.