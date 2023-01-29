Best Eagles player prop bets for 2023 NFC Championship game

The Philadelphia Eagles are in the NFC Championship Game for the first time since they crushed the Minnesota Vikings in 2017 on their way to a Super Bowl title. Philly will host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. ET.

If you are looking at the Eagles’ prop betting market, here are three options that are worth considering.

Jalen Hurts, Under 245.5 passing yards (-115)

Hurts failed to reach 245.5 passing yards in seven of his last nine games, and Sunday’s contest will be no different. The 49ers ranked 20th in passing yards allowed per game (222.9) during the regular season, but that’s just because teams threw the ball a ton when San Francisco was blowing them out. This game won’t be a blowout, and the 49ers ranked fourth in opponent yards per pass attempt (7.9) this season.

AJ Brown, Over 68.5 receiving yards (-115)

Brown is a great buy-low option after a dud of a statistical performance in the divisional round. He caught just half of his six targets for 22 yards, but that is certainly the outlier after going for at least 70 yards in the final six games of the regular season. Brown was limited with a hip injury in last week’s matchup with the Giants but should be fired up to play and put up big numbers.

Jalen Hurts, Under 0.5 interceptions (-140)

It feels like the Eagles will run the ball quite as they usually do as a team that kept the ball on the ground on 48.4% of snaps during the regular season, which is the sixth-highest rate in the league. San Francisco runs the ball a lot as well, so passing attempts should be limited on both sides with fewer possessions. Hurts threw three interceptions in his last seven games, so let’s bet on him to not throw a pick on Sunday afternoon.