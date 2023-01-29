Best 49ers player prop bets for 2023 NFC Championship game

The San Francisco 49ers are back in the NFC Championship Game for the third time in the last four seasons as they hit the road for Sunday’s matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia at 3:00 p.m. ET.

If you’re considering playing the prop market, here’s a look at some strong options to consider among 49ers players.

Brock Purdy, Under 31.5 pass attempts (-105)

The worst unit on the field in this matchup is the Eagles rushing defense, which finished the regular season ranked 24th in yards per rush attempt (4.6). Purdy threw more than 31 passes just twice all season, and it feels like this isn’t the spot where he will reach this total. The 49ers have a strong rushing attack, and they should use it extensively against the Eagles.

Christian McCaffrey, Over 60.5 rushing yards (-115)

For the same reasons in the above section, McCaffrey should exceed this yardage total. Purdy passed every test so far, but he’s heading into a playoff atmosphere on the road, so the 49ers are likely to limit the pressure on the rookie by keeping the ball on the ground against this Philly D. McCaffrey lost some carries to Elijah Mitchell late in last week’s win, but it feels like San Francisco traded for him specifically for a game like this. Expect a large workload and more than 60 rushing yards on Sunday afternoon.

George Kittle, Under 44.5 receiving yards (-115)

He’s a popular guy who’s coming off a strong performance in front of a big audience, which is the perfect time to fade him. Kittle went three straight games without reaching 40 yards until exploding for 95 yards in the Divisional round. Look for a regression back to what we’ve seen in a three-week sample size.