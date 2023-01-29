Best Bengals player prop bets for 2023 AFC Championship game

For the second time in as many years, the AFC Championship Game will feature the Cincinnati Bengals facing the Kansas City Chiefs. The Bengals are riding one of the hottest offenses to close out the regular season, which means a number of players should be set up for success in a potentially high-scoring affair versus the Chiefs.

Let’s take a look at some of the Bengals player prop bets worth considering over at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Joe Burrow, over 1.5 passing TDs (-175)

Burrow has thrown for two or more touchdowns in five of his last seven games, with the lone two exceptions coming in the two games versus the Ravens. As the Bengals have found themselves on a hot streak down the stretch of the season, it’s not a secret that the offense goes as far as Burrow will take them. It should help that he’s facing a Chiefs defense that gave up an average of 1.9 touchdowns per game to quarterbacks through the regular season, and when Burrow last faced Kansas City in Week 13, he totaled 286 passing yards and two touchdowns in a win.

Ja’Marr Chase, over 83.5 receiving yards (-115)

Kansas City’s 18th-ranked pass defense gave up an average of 220.1 yards per game through the air in the regular season, which should play into the hands of Ja’Marr Chase. The Bengals’ deep threat is susceptible to going off at any moment, and all he needs is one good look downfield to eat up a sizable chunk of yardage. Back when these two met in Week 13, Chase had seven receptions for 97 yards and an average of 13.9 yards per catch.

Tyler Boyd, over 3.5 receptions (+135)

With Burrow likely to throw early and often to keep the Chiefs honest, expect the Bengals receiving corps to benefit with some nice upside. Boyd has hit this line in 3 straight games against the Chiefs, including in last year’s AFC title game. Kansas City allowed the eight-most receptions per game to wide receivers, with an average of 13.1 per game, so there should be ample opportunities for Burrow to spread the ball around. With the Chiefs' secondary keeping tabs on Chase and Tee Higgins, Boyd has nice odds to hit this line Sunday night.