Weather forecast for Bengals vs. Chiefs AFC Championship, what it means for fantasy, betting

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday for a rematch of last year’s conference championship game. The Bengals won that one, in overtime, to punch their ticket to the Super Bow. This year, the Chiefs will be looking to snap a two-game losing skid against Cincinnati, dating back to last January. Either team is going to have be comfortable playing in frigid temperatures, though, with forecast highs sitting well below the freezing mark. Kansas City is a slight favorite here, by 1.5 points.

This year’s AFC Championship game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others.

Weather for Bengals vs. Chiefs in AFC Championship Game

Forecast

The Bengals won a snowy one on the road in Buffalo last week. They won’t have to contend with any precipitation on Sunday, but the forecast high for Kansas City is just 23 degrees. The mercury will have likely dipped below that by kickoff time. Winds out of the North at 10-15 mph won’t make it feel any warmer, and both teams will have to account for 25 mph wind gusts throughout the day.

Fantasy/betting implications

Both of these teams have a knack for scoring in bunches, but that could be more difficult in these kinds of conditions. You might want to think carefully about the projected total of 48 point in this one before racing to bet the over. Strong winds will certainly be a factor in the passing game, and it won’t help any attempts at long field goals either.