NFL weather forecast for 49ers vs. Eagles NFC Championship Game, what it means for fantasy and betting

The NFC Championship Game opens up this weekend’s NFL action. The conference’s top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers, with kickoff set for 3 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The home team is favored by 2.5 points in this one. As for the point total, it’s looking like it could be a high-scoring affair with an over/under of 46 points. The weather shouldn’t be a hindrance, with forecast highs on the day in the 50s.

Weather for 49ers vs. Eagles in NFC Championship Game

Forecast

The weather forecast is calling for a high of 53 degrees on Sunday in Philadelphia. There’s a slight chance of showers in the afternoon, 20 percent, with any precipitation unlikely to fall until after 1 p.m., if at all. Winds are going to be blowing 5-15 mph out of the south.

Fantasy/betting implications

The weather isn’t likely to be much of a factor in this one. In fact, you could almost call it nearly perfect football weather, except it’s the dead of winter instead of mid-fall. If the forecast changes and the chance for rain increases, particularly if it’s heavy rain, that could dampen the scoring, pun intended.