Who are the officials for 49ers-Eagles in NFC Championship Game?

The San Francisco 49ers will make the trip across the country to face the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET while airing on FOX.

John Hussey will serve as the lead referee for this matchup. This is Hussey’s 21st season as an NFL official, serving as a line judge for 13 years and referee for eight. Since 2017, Hussey has been a referee in six total playoff games, including the 49ers' 37-20 victory over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game on Jan. 19, 2020.

The Eagles are listed as 2.5-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook, and the over/under rests at 45.5 total points. Philadelphia is -140 on the moneyline while the 49ers are +120.

Referee: John Hussey

Umpire: Alan Eck

Down judge: Dana McKenzie

Line judge: Tim Podraza

Field judge: Jabir Walker

Side judge: Allen Baynes

Back judge: Terrence Miles

Replay official: Jamie Nicholson

Replay assistant: Larry Hill Jr.