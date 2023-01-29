Who are the officials for 49ers-Eagles in NFC Championship Game?

The San Francisco 49ers will make the trip across the country to face the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET while airing on FOX.
John Hussey will serve as the lead referee for this matchup. This is Hussey’s 21st season as an NFL official, serving as a line judge for 13 years and referee for eight. Since 2017, Hussey has been a referee in six total playoff games, including the 49ers' 37-20 victory over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game on Jan. 19, 2020.
The Eagles are listed as 2.5-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook, and the over/under rests at 45.5 total points. Philadelphia is -140 on the moneyline while the 49ers are +120.
Referee: John Hussey
Umpire: Alan Eck
Down judge: Dana McKenzie
Line judge: Tim Podraza
Field judge: Jabir Walker
Side judge: Allen Baynes
Back judge: Terrence Miles
Replay official: Jamie Nicholson
Replay assistant: Larry Hill Jr.