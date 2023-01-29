Who are the officials for Bengals-Chiefs in AFC Championship Game in 2023 NFL Playoffs

The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, Jan. 29. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET while airing on CBS.
Ron Torbert will serve as the lead referee for this matchup. This is Torbert’s 13th season as an NFL official, serving as a side judge for four years and referee for nine. As a referee, he has officiated seven playoff games since 2015. That includes the 2022 Super Bowl between the Los Angeles Rams and Bengals. Torbert’s most recent appearance this season came in Cincinnati’s Week 17 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.
The Bengals are listed as 1-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook, and the over/under rests at 47 total points. Cincinnati is -115 on the moneyline while the Chiefs are -105.
Referee: Ron Torbert
Umpire: Ramon George
Down judge: Kent Payne
Line judge: Jeff Seeman
Field judge: Tom Hill
Side judge: Boris Cheek
Back judge: Todd Prukop
Replay official: Roddy Ames
Replay assistant: Joe Wollan