Who are the officials for Bengals-Chiefs in AFC Championship Game in 2023 NFL Playoffs

The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, Jan. 29. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET while airing on CBS.

Ron Torbert will serve as the lead referee for this matchup. This is Torbert’s 13th season as an NFL official, serving as a side judge for four years and referee for nine. As a referee, he has officiated seven playoff games since 2015. That includes the 2022 Super Bowl between the Los Angeles Rams and Bengals. Torbert’s most recent appearance this season came in Cincinnati’s Week 17 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Bengals are listed as 1-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook, and the over/under rests at 47 total points. Cincinnati is -115 on the moneyline while the Chiefs are -105.

Referee: Ron Torbert

Umpire: Ramon George

Down judge: Kent Payne

Line judge: Jeff Seeman

Field judge: Tom Hill

Side judge: Boris Cheek

Back judge: Todd Prukop

Replay official: Roddy Ames

Replay assistant: Joe Wollan