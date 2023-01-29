Who is performing at halftime of Super Bowl 57?

Super Bowl 57 kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 12. Fox will be airing the game from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona and the matchup will known by the close of business on January 29.

Millions of people will tune into the broadcast solely for the halftime show and this year’s performance will be headlined by Rihanna. Early chatter last summer pointed towards Taylor Swift as the possible headliner but after she reportedly turned the NFL down, Rihanna was officially tabbed for the job on September 25.

This is already one of the more anticipated Super Bowl halftime shows in recent memory considering that it’s been quite some time since music fans have heard anything new from nine-time Grammy Award winning superstar. Her last album, Anti, was released seven years in January of 2016 and fans have been chomping at the bit for another album ever since.

In the months since Rihanna was announced as the headliner, there has been rampant speculation over the set list for this performance in Glendale and possible guests joining her on stage. Partner and fellow Grammy-nominated star A$AP Rocky has been cited a strong candidate to make an appearance during the show.