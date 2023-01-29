Who won the 2022 NFC Championship Game?

The San Francisco 49ers will look to erase last year’s loss in the NFC Championship Game to the Los Angeles Rams by knocking off the top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles this season. Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field is set for 3:00 p.m., and the game will air on FOX. But before we focus on that game, let’s take a look back at last year’s NFC title game.

NFC Championship Game history

2022: Rams def. 49ers, 20-17

What a difference a year makes (for some). The Rams have suffered one of the worst Super Bowl hangovers ever while the 49ers find themselves right back in the NFC Championship Game. Last year, the division rivals played to a stalemate in the opening quarter before Matthew Stafford finally found Cooper Kupp to open the scoring. San Francisco answered with an electric 44-yard touchdown catch from Deebo Samuel, though, and took a 10-7 halftime lead when Robbie Gould knocked through a 38-yard field goal as time expired.

When George Kittle hauled in a 16-yard touchdown pass from Jimmy Garoppolo with just 1:59 left in the third quarter, the game was the 49ers’ to lose. But lose they did. Los Angeles stormed back for 13 unanswered points in the fourth quarter, sparked by Kupp’s second touchdown of the day and capped by a Matt Gay 30-yard field goal with just 1:46 left to play. The Niners still had plenty of time to at least send the game to overtime, but Jimmy G tossed an interception on the third play of the drive, and with that, the 49ers' season ended.

Los Angeles went on to the Super Bowl where they defeated the Cincinnati Bengals to win the franchise’s first title in two decades. San Francisco, well, they’re right back where they found themselves a year ago, and with a chance to close out what they couldn’t against the Rams.