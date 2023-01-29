Going over 49ers history in NFC Championship game

The San Francisco 49ers are no stranger to the NFC Championship Game, which they will play in for the 18th time on Sunday. They take on the top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles with kickoff at Lincoln Financial Field set for 3:00 p.m. ET. The game will air on FOX. Here is a look at the 49ers’ ups and downs in the title game.

49ers NFC Championship history

Record: 7-10

Last appearance: 2022

Other recent appearances: 2012, 2019

The 49ers had a 17-7 fourth-quarter lead in the NFC Championship Game a year ago, but ultimately fell to the Los Angeles Rams who scored 13 unanswered points to complete the comeback en route to a Super Bowl victory. In 2019, they knocked off the Green Bay Packers 37-20 at Lambeau Field before falling to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV. In 2012, they outlasted the Atlanta Falcons, 28-24, before losing to the Baltimore Ravens in the Super Bowl.

Of course, San Francisco has an extended history in the title game. Between 1980 and 1994, they played in the title game nine times, winning five. This Sunday could mark their eighth NFC title, which would tie the Dallas Cowboys for the most all time. However, a loss would extend the team’s existing record of 10 NFC Championship Game losses.

Winning the NFC title has been a good omen for the 49ers historically, but not recently. They won all five Super Bowls they played in between 1981 and 1994, but have lost in their most recent two trips. This year’s group looks to reverse the trend, but will have to go through the Eagles in the title game before they’ll have an opportunity to do so.