Going over Eagles history in NFC Championship game

This season marks the Philadelphia Eagles’ eighth appearance in the NFC Championship Game and sixth time hosting the game. They take on the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday with kickoff set for 3:00 p.m. ET. The game airs on FOX. Here is a look at the Eagles’ history in the NFC title game.

Eagles NFC Championship history

Record: 3-4

Last appearance: 2018

Other appearances: 1981, 2002-05, 2009

Until the turn of the millennium, the Eagles had played in just one NFC Championship Game ever (a 20-7 win over the Dallas Cowboys). Then, under head coach Andy Reid, they rattled off four straight appearances between 2002 and 2005, but they won only the last of those––a 27-10 win over Michael Vick and the Atlanta Falcons––and ultimately fell to the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl.

The team was able to make it back in 2009, but fell to the Arizona Cardinals and Coach Reid was gone a few years later. Fast forward to 2018 when Nick Foles led Philly on a magical run, which saw them dominate the Minnesota Vikings 38-7 the week after the “Minnesota Miracle.” Foles continued his inspired play in the Super Bowl, which the Eagles won, the first in franchise history.

This year’s team has just as good a shot to win it all as they’re coming off another 38-7 win, this one over the New York Giants in the Divisional Round. After going nearly 60 years without a Super Bowl, can Philly secure their second in five years?