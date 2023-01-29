Going over Chiefs history in AFC Championship game

The Kansas City Chiefs are AFC Championship regulars as they will host the game for a record fifth-straight time on Sunday. Kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium against the Cincinnati Bengals is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., and the game will air on CBS.

Chiefs AFC Championship history

Record: 2-3

Last appearance: 2022

Other recent appearances: 2019-21

Before Patrick Mahomes arrived in Kansas City, the Chiefs had just one AFC Championship Game appearance all time. It was a 30-13 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the 1994 title game. Now, the Chiefs are hosting the game for the fifth straight year; they’ve gone 2-2 in the previous four.

The Mahomes Era in Kansas City saw the Chiefs fall 37-31 in overtime in a heartbreaking loss to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in 2019. Kansas City then won two in a row, a 35-24 win over the Tennessee Titans and 38-24 win over the Bills en route to back-to-back Super Bowl appearances, including a win in Super Bowl LIV.

Then, last season, the Chiefs unexpectedly fell to the same Bengals who they will host on Sunday. Joe Burrow and Co. erased a 21-3 deficit to win 27-24 in overtime and punch their ticket to the Super Bowl. Kansas City will look to avenge that loss and claim its third-ever AFC conference title.

It is worth noting that while Super Bowl LIV was the only Super Bowl the Chiefs have won after winning the AFC title game, they won Super Bowl IV in 1970 before there were conference title games.