Going over Bengals history in AFC Championship game

The Cincinnati Bengals look to defend their AFC title against the same Kansas City Chiefs they won that title from a year ago. Kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., and the game will air on CBS. Here is a look at the Bengals’ history in the AFC title game.

Bengals AFC Championship history

Record: 3-0

Last appearance: 2022

Other appearances: 1982, 1989

The Bengals don’t reach the AFC title game often, but when they do, they win. Cincinnati has never lost an AFC Championship Game, but has also struck out in the Super Bowl following an AFC title game victory, going 0-3. In 1982, Cincinnati knocked off the San Diego Chargers, 27-7, before losing to the San Francisco 49ers, 26-21, in the Super Bowl. Then, in 1989, they defeated the Buffalo Bills, 21-10, before losing once again to the 49ers, 20-16.

Of course, last year’s Bengals stunned the Chiefs with a 27-24 overtime win, which saw them erase a 21-3 deficit. The last leg of Cincinnati’s title defense is beating the Chiefs for the fourth time in 13 months en route to a second-straight Super Bowl appearance. If they can improve to 4-0 in the title game, perhaps they can avoid going 0-4 in the one that counts.