Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Sunday, January 29

We’ve got just four games on Sunday’s NBA slate, which means there’s limited selection when it comes to player props. Here’s a few we like for the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ja Morant under 30.5 points vs. Pacers (-110)

Betting against Morant is typically a bad idea, but the Grizzlies guard has gone under this line in seven straight games. Even with Desmond Bane likely to sit this game, Morant will likely take on more of a distributing role for Memphis. Expect him to keep putting up big assist totals, as he’s averaging 9.1 per game over the last seven. That means less points, and the under is the move at this high line.

Jrue Holiday over 6.5 assists vs. Pelicans (-150)

Holiday tallied 11 assists the last time he played New Orleans. The Pelicans are reeling right now and are on the second night of a back-to-back, which could make things easier for Holiday on the assist front. He’s topped this line seven times in his last eight games, and he should be able to keep that trend going Sunday.

Bam Adebayo over 11.5 rebounds vs. Hornets (-115)

Adebayo topped this line in both games against Charlotte this season, so this is more of a matchup-specific wager than a trend for the Heat big man. He’s only topped this line four times in the last eight games but the Hornets are one of the worst rebounding teams in the league and Adebayo has had success against them this year. Back him to hit the over, even if this does turn into a bit of a lopsided contest.