NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Sunday, January 29

We’ve got a short three-game main slate for Sunday’s DFS contests in the NBA, which makes value plays hard to come by. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Dillon Brooks, Memphis Grizzlies, $4,900

Brooks is a great play at this price, especially with Desmond Bane unlikely to suit up for Memphis. Brooks has topped 20 DKFP in five straight games, going over 25 DKFP in two of those contests. He’s in line to get more shots with Bane out, and that makes him a nice filler option for lineups.

Nicolas Batum, Los Angeles Clippers, $4,000

It’s tough to feel confident about players on a second night of a back-to-back, but Batum is in line for decent minutes with Kawhi Leonard likely out. He played just 21 minutes in Friday’s game, so he’ll potentially be set up to get more run here. The combo forward is averaging 17.0 DKFP per game this season, and has found a way to hit the 20+ mark when he gets extended playing time.

Pat Connaughton, Milwaukee Bucks, $4,500

Connaughton has had some massive games lately, putting up 44.5 and 33.0 DKFP in his last two games. He’s got a favorable matchup against the Pelicans on the second night of a back-to-back, and his upside as a strong perimeter shooter gives him additional value at this price point. This game could head into blowout territory, which would likely mean more playing time for Connaughton.