Pick against the spread, over/under for Clippers vs. Cavaliers on Sunday

The Los Angeles Clippers (28-24) will look to keep their winning ways going when they face the Cleveland Cavaliers (30-21) Sunday. It’s the second night of a back-to-back set for the Clippers, who have won five straight games. The Cavaliers come into this matchup with a 2-3 mark in their last five games.

Kawhi Leonard is unlikely to play in this game for the Clippers due to injury management. Donovan Mitchell is listed as questionable for the Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers are 7.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total sits at 214.

Clippers vs. Cavaliers, 7 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Clippers +7.5

Even with Leonard out, this is a big spread for a Clippers team playing well right now. The Cavaliers could get Mitchell back but he’s missed the last two games and could be limited in his return. Paul George is still the best player on the floor and he should do enough to help the Clippers stay competitive, even if there’s some fatigue. LA is 16-11 ATS after a win this season.

Over/Under: Over 214

This total is a bit off considering the Clippers lead the league in points per game over the last five contests. The Cavaliers sit at 25th in the same category over the same span, but could be getting Mitchell back. Even with Leonard likely to sit, this number is too low to consider the under.