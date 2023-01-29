Pick against the spread, over/under for Pelicans vs. Bucks on Sunday

The New Orleans Pelicans (26-24) are hoping to snap a long losing streak when they face the Milwaukee Bucks (32-17) Sunday evening. The Pelicans have slipped from their hot start and have lost seven straight games, while the Bucks enter this contest on a three-game winning streak.

Brandon Ingram’s status is up in the air for this game, which is the second night of a back-to-back for New Orleans. Giannis Antetokounmpo is probable for Milwaukee with a knee injury.

The Bucks are 9-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 234.

Pelicans vs. Bucks, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bucks -9

The Pelicans are 2-5 ATS in their recent losing run, and might be without Ingram for this game. Meanwhile, the Bucks should be intact. Milwaukee won the last game between these teams by exactly nine points, but the Bucks will have Khris Middleton back while the Pelicans are still without Zion Williamson. New Orleans is in a funk right now, so the Bucks are the play here.

Over/Under: Under 234

The Bucks are second in the league in points per game over the last five contests, but New Orleans ranks dead last in the category and might be without Ingram. Milwaukee could take its foot off the gas if this heads towards blowout territory, and that typically means the under on a relatively higher number.