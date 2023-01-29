When is the 2023 Super Bowl?

Super Bowl 57 kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 12. The NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles will take on the winner of the AFC Championship Game, which will feature the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Cincinnati Bengals. The Super Bowl participants will compete for the Lombardi Trophy at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. You can watch all the action on FOX.

It’s not just you; the Super Bowl is getting later now that the NFL has a 17-game season. This will be the second straight year kickoff comes on the second Sunday of February instead of the first. Last year’s late game featured the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals with L.A. narrowly emerging victorious, 23-20.

If Arizona Super Bowl history is any indication, we are in for an instant classic. The state hosted its first Super Bowl in Tempe in 1996: Super Bowl XXX. Troy Aikman’s Dallas Cowboys topped the Pittsburgh Steelers, 27-17 to tie the San Francisco 49ers for the most Super Bowls (5) in NFL history. At the time, it was the second-most watched television program in American history.

Fast forward 12 years to 2008 when State Farm Stadium––this year’s host––was the site of Super Bowl XLII. Don’t remember that one? Let’s refresh your memory with two words: David Tyree. His famous catch helped propel the New York Giants to a stunning 17-14 victory over the previously undefeated New England Patriots.

State Farm Stadium again hosted the big game, Super Bowl XLIX, where Russell Wilson’s late goal line interception against the Patriots left the Seattle Seahawks inches short of back-to-back titles. While you may have to wait a week longer for Super Bowls nowadays, it will be well worth it if we get another drama-filled showdown like that.

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 57, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.